Monday, February 1, 2021
Updated:

Extract from the Auditor General Report on Honeybee Pharmacy Contract

By Chief Editor
By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Presidential Spokesperson

The Report of the Auditor-General for the year ended 31 December 2019 contains the following about Honeybee Pharmacy on pages 86 – 91

1. Questionable referral letters contrary to Public Procurement Regulation No.69

– Further, the pharmaceutical license which allows trade-in wholesale was only issued on 28 August 2019, less than 4 months at the time of signing contract, while Honeybee claimed to have been supplying for more than 2 years.

2. Questionable capacity to perform the contract

– An analysis of Honeybee’s financial statements submitted revealed that the average turnover from 2016 – 2018 did not meet the criteria as they fell below the value of the bid.

3. Failure to provide power of attorney written by a lawyer

– The power of attorney attached was signed by an employee of the company who nominated himself and not by a lawyer as required.

4. Questionable responsiveness on ZAMRA registration

– Out of 60 items bid, Honeybee did not have manufacturers’ authorization

5. Sourcing of medicines and medical supplies from unapproved manufacturers

– 58 out of 60 items with an invoice value of $3.4m were sourced from noncontract stated sources

6. Questionable supply of unregistered goods

– medicines and allied substances contained in the 4,752 health center kits of invoice value $3.79m delivered in August and September 2020 were not registered with ZAMRA.

7. Failure to avail quality control test certificates

– Paracetamol had mould like growth on surfaces and did not meet acceptance criteria

– Lubricated latex condoms failed on the following parameters: bursting volume, hang and roll, length and package integrity

– Latex examination gloves failed the water tightness test

ALL this information is in the public domain and has been independently tested and verified by the government’s own Auditor General’s office. How is this NOT a crime against the Zambian people?

Why are the police issuing defamatory notices of arrest against individuals like myself who merely drew the public’s attention to an NRC issue which continues to threaten the SOVEREIGN identity of our people and our country?

As citizens, we have a duty of patriotism to our country. We urge the police to examine their conscience and help us fulfill our patriotic obligations.

