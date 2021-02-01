9.5 C
Government worried about the increase in illegal mining activities in Eastern Province

The Ministry of Mines has expressed concern over the increase in illegal mining activities in Eastern Province. worries

Provincial Mines Officer Brian Nyambe says the number of illegal miners is growing because people now know the value of some of the minerals such as Gold.

Mr. Nyambe says the ministry has been emphasizing to the people the need to formalize their mining activities.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News on the sidelines of training for small-scale miners organised by the United Nations Development Programme in conjunction with African Caribbean Pacific and European Union.

The training, dubbed the Development mineral program, has attracted small scale miners from across the country.

And Saint Monica’s Alumni co-operative chairperson Alice Mkandawire said the training will empower them in many ways.

