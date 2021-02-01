9.5 C
Gwembe District in Southern Province is poised for Economic Boom

Gwembe District in Southern Province is poised for an economic boom resulting from various government interventions seeking to fully exploit the resource endowment.

District Commissioner, Timothy Siakaziba, says the government has created a conducive environment in Gwembe that is now attracting investors both local and foreign, to invest in energy and mining as well as fisheries on Lake Kariba.

Mr. Siakaziba has disclosed that a number of investors have already been to the district to assess the investment opportunities with many of them indicating their readiness to invest in the area.

He told ZANIS in Gwembe that the valley district is endowed with vast deposits of core and that an investor is finalizing formalities to begin mining.

The District Commissioner said the investor has also shown a willingness to partner with the government to upgrade the Chisekesi-Munyumbwe road to bituminous standard, saying once this is done the new road will open up the valley district to more development.

Mr. Siakaziba also disclosed that a number of investors want to invest in fish farming on Lake Kariba while others would like to invest in tourism along lake frontage.

Meanwhile, Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has released Two Million Kwacha towards strengthening surveillance and prevention of COVID19 in Gwembe District, Southern Province.

Gwembe is one of the districts in the Province that has been hit hard by the pandemic with more than 100 accumulative cases.

ZANIS reports that Gwembe District COVID-19, Planning Coordinator, Lucy Zulu, said the funds would go towards preventive, strengthening and surveillance in public places as well as putting measures at crossing points.

Ms Zulu who also doubles as District Administrative Officer has since urged the COVID19 Committee members, to be proactive in fighting the pandemic before the virus causes havoc in the district.

“We have Two Million Kwacha towards the fight against the pandemic, therefore, l urge you Committee members to be proactive if we have to win this battle ,” she said.

