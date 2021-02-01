By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Even though by a fluke one had an opportunity to lead America for one term and the other one is a perennial “no term” presidential candidate having lost five times in a row to a democratic process, there appears to be striking similarities between former US President Donald Trump and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. The pair have mainly three things in common: their overinflated egos full of hot air; their know-it-all attitude and above all; their excruciating cluelessness of government processes.

Hichilema as expected, has once again not disappointed in exposing his ignorance on statecraft and government processes. His limp attempts to create an issue over the non-issue of the appointment of Mansa Central Member of Parliament and former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya to the Parliamentary Budget Committee once again exposes Hakainde’s witlessness of the highest carat. It is disturbing that the leader of Zambia’s largest Opposition Party cannot distinguish between budget and expenditure, let alone audits.

It had to take Ms. Laura Miti to offer a public lecture to Mr. Hichilema on basic Government processes. We hope the student paid particular attention to his teacher!

At this rate, if his ignorance of statecraft with regard to budgets, expenditure and audits were to be weighed in gold, the UPND leader would no doubt be a bigger millionaire than he currently is- just like Trump!

For four years America reeled under the weight of a President with a puffed up ego and a burdensome lack of understanding of the basic functions of government. Never, ever should Zambians be subjected to the Trump-like impulses and cluelessness of such self-centredness as the UPND leader appears to display.

The ignorance shown by someone seeking the highest office of the land is particularly excruciating. His support base has more reasons to worry about their “messiah”.