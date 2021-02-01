9.5 C
General News
Parents decry costs of Covid-19 Test Certificates demaned by Mulungushi University

By editor
Dear Editor,

Kindly allow me space in your widely read publication. I would like to express my displeasure at the happenings at Mulungushi University.

I am a sponsor to one of the students pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Mulungushi University under Open Distance Learning. The distance students are scheduled to attend a 2 weeks residential school starting on 7 February, 2021. In an effort to enforce covid-19 regulations, they are requiring (among other things) that each student presents a negative covid-19 certificate. Even those that are bringing the students are required to present the same. This presents very serious challenges for both sponsors and students.

Most people will fail to attend this residential session simply because they will not be able to afford. In addition to paying at least 50% of tuition fees, where are we going to find the extra K2000 for this covid test certificate? Mind you, we also have to look for transport to and from this institution as well as the money for upkeep and other expenses incidental to the residential school. Does management know how difficult it is to find money in the covid new normal? For those who will travel by public transport, how sure is management that they will not contract Covid on the way to the University despite presenting a negative result?

Other students had planned to be coming from out of compus (to save on cost) but are now being required to all be in residence. Will the lecturers and other staff also be staying in residence? If they will not be in residence, are they going to be testing them every day to ensure that they do not infect the student populace? If they have allowed the Postgraduates to attend virtually, why can’t they do the same to the undergraduates? Why are they hell-bent on putting students at risk?

Please Editor, ask these questions on our behalf. I have been trying to get answers from them, but these people are so rude that they don’t even answer their phones. When they do finally answer, they are not very knowledgeable.

Thanks in advance.

