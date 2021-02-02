9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Fallen Mighty Continue To Stutter in Division One

By sports
43 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Fallen Mighty Continue To Stutter in Division One
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have continued with their stuttering form in the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 campaign.

Wanderers forced a goalless draw against Zesco Malaiti Rangers in the weekend round 15 match played in Lusaka.

This was the legendary club’s sixth draw of the season.

Wanderers are seventh on the table with 21 points, 10 behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 15 matches played.

Mighty are seeking a quick return to the FAZ Super Division after suffering demotion during the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, City of Lusaka are back in the top four following a 2-1 win over Muza FC.

The win pushed Ya Moto to number three with 29 points after playing 15 matches.

Chambishi have dropped one place down the table to number four after losing 2-1 at Kansanshi to remain on 26 points.

Konkola Blades, who are one point behind Kansanshi, stayed second after recording their fifth consecutive victory when beating Trident 1-0 at home in Chililabombwe over the weekend.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 15 Results

Kashikishi Warriors 2-0 Livingston Pirates

City of Lusaka 2-1 MUZA

Kafue Celtics 1-1 Zesco Shockers

National Assembly 0-1 Mpulungu Habour

Trident FC 0-1 Konkola Blades

Police Collage 0-1 Gomes FC

Kabwe Youth 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 Chambishi FC

Previous articleMicheal Sata was real, so real, you didn’t have to guess about him

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Fallen Mighty Continue To Stutter in Division One

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have continued with their stuttering form in the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 campaign. Wanderers forced a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dabid Chilufya Parts Ways With Indeni

Feature Sports sports - 3
FAZ Super Division side Indeni have released head coach Dabid Chilufya. Chilufya’s exit comes 48 hours after he publicly criticized his players for giving away...
Read more

Rampant Nkana Win Big

Feature Sports sports - 2
Nkana roared to the biggest league win of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season on Sunday when they humbled promoted...
Read more

Morocco Ends Chipolopolo’s CHAN Odyssey

Feature Sports sports - 10
Chipolopolo’s 2021 CHAN odyssey came to calamitous end on Sunday when ten-man Zambia was humbled 3-1 by defending champions Morocco. The result in Douala on...
Read more

Micho: Chipolopolo Ready For Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 8
Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has declared Chipolopolo ready for defending champions Morocco ahead of Sunday evening’s 2021 CHAN quarterfinal showdown in Douala. It looks to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.