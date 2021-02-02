Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have continued with their stuttering form in the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 campaign.

Wanderers forced a goalless draw against Zesco Malaiti Rangers in the weekend round 15 match played in Lusaka.

This was the legendary club’s sixth draw of the season.

Wanderers are seventh on the table with 21 points, 10 behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after 15 matches played.

Mighty are seeking a quick return to the FAZ Super Division after suffering demotion during the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, City of Lusaka are back in the top four following a 2-1 win over Muza FC.

The win pushed Ya Moto to number three with 29 points after playing 15 matches.

Chambishi have dropped one place down the table to number four after losing 2-1 at Kansanshi to remain on 26 points.

Konkola Blades, who are one point behind Kansanshi, stayed second after recording their fifth consecutive victory when beating Trident 1-0 at home in Chililabombwe over the weekend.



FAZ National Division 1 – Week 15 Results

Kashikishi Warriors 2-0 Livingston Pirates

City of Lusaka 2-1 MUZA

Kafue Celtics 1-1 Zesco Shockers

National Assembly 0-1 Mpulungu Habour

Trident FC 0-1 Konkola Blades

Police Collage 0-1 Gomes FC

Kabwe Youth 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 Chambishi FC