Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has directed all school managers in Lusaka to send away teachers who do not mask up as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 among institutions of learning.

Mr Kamanga says failure by teachers to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols is a sign of indiscipline which he said will not be tolerated in the Province.

Mr Kamanga who today, sent away a teacher who was found unmasked in the staffroom at Bayuni School when he inspected schools in Chilanga district, said teachers should set an example to learners by adhering to health guidelines to curtail the spread of the disease whose second wave has seen increased new cases and deaths.

“I will not tolerate such indiscipline as it puts the lives of other teachers and the learners at risk of contracting the disease,” he said.

Mr Kamanga said disciplinary measures should be taken against teachers who defy the regulations.

He also cautioned the pupils to adhere to the set rules even when away from the school premises to avoid the risk of infection.

“You can get infected outside the school premises and spread the disease to your colleagues and teachers here, so you have to take the guidelines seriously,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary observed that the classrooms were crowded and advised the head teacher to split the classes to ensure a one meter physical distance among the learners.

“It will be better to reduce the learning hours to ensure that all the set guidelines are observed and that the pupils are not at risk,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary observed that there are lower compliance levels to the protocols among government and community schools in the district.

He stated that Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is donating masks among schools and urged school managers to distribute them to vulnerable pupils.

“They may not be adequate for all the pupils but the head teachers should ensure that only those that are vulnerable are given the masks,” he said.

Mr Kamanga maintained that schools that will be found defying the health protocols will be closed.

And District Education Board Secretary Fr. Benjamin Chisulo noted that some government and community schools require logistical support to enhance adherence to the set guidelines.

Fr. Chisulo stated that the schools are also depending on well-wishers who are providing the pre-requisites through his office.

Bayuni School head teacher Kenneth Nkhoma made an assurance the school which is currently operating in sessions will split the classes as directed.

Mr Nkhoma noted that the school has put up handwashing facilities and a full body sanitizer to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that sensitization on the COVID-19 protocols has been included on the daily programming of the learning institution.

And Islamic school chaplain Ikram Sanaullah explained that all entrances to the school have been placed with handwashing facilities and that only those that are masked up are allowed into the institution.