The countrywide marking of Grade Nine exams under the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) has been completed and will be announced soon, Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary, Technical Service Jobbicks Kalumba has disclosed.

Dr. Kalumba however said marking of grades 12 and 7 exam papers were still ongoing as it was a critically involving exercise as opposed to false reports on social media that ECZ completed processing results three weeks ago.

“I want to set the record straight as opposed to the speculation on social media, the marking of ECZ exams is going on well as planned and so far, grade 9 exams have been completed but grades 7 and twelve were still underway and almost completed,” he disclosed.

Speaking in Luanshya today, Dr. Kalumba said examination where an assessment tool and needed to be handled with the attention required.

He said once the examination was ready, government will make a public announcement to the public and all candidates will be able to access their results through the right channels.

Dr. Kalumba is on the Copperbelt province to inspect ECZ examination marking centers for grade 12 and also check the compliance of schools to Covid-19 Measures following the reopening of all schools on February 1, 2021.

Dr. Kalumba however expressed concern with reports that Luanshya Trust School had not reopened and was asking for an extended 2 weeks to prepare the school for pupils.

“I want to appeal to all schools to open as by directive by President Edgar Lungu, learners had closed school for over 5 months last year and it is not acceptable for schools to buy time when they were already given a two-week period from January 18 to February 1,2021 to prepare”.

He appealed to both public and private schools across the country to reopen schools to assist learners to catch up on work as pupils were subjected to one examination body with the same exams.

Dr. Kalumba noted that delaying in opening school was disadvantaging pupils and affecting the education process of the country, thereby putting the future of education at a risk.

Mr. Kalumba also took time to check compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in schools and conducted an English lesson with grade 12 pupils at Luanshya Girls Secondary School of excellence.

He also spearheaded prayers for learners and teachers, seeking Godly intervention in their health and further seeking protection of teachers and learners from COVID-19 throughout the school term.

Earlier, Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe informed the PS that the district had successfully disinfected all schools both private and public before 1st February 2021, however, Luanshya Trust School had requested an extension of two weeks to put other things in place.

Mr. Maipambe further observed that parents had complained to his office that they had already paid school fees and wondered where their children in examination classes should be further delayed.

He added that Luanshya Trust School Head teacher informed his office of the failure to opening the school on the anticipated date because one teacher had tested positive to COVID-19.