Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

Unsubstantiated witchcraft allegations land 4 siblings in police cells

By Chief Editor
Police in Isoka district of Muchinga Province has arrested four people for burying a corpse of a deceased female in front of her brother’s house on suspicion that he bewitched her.

Muchinga Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina confirmed the development to ZANIS saying the four suspects spearheaded the burial of Micah Nalwimba in front of her brother’s house.

Ms. Machina disclosed that the four suspects buried the deceased after accusing their elder brother of killing her through witchcraft.

She said calling someone a witch is an offense hence she instructed her officers to appended the suspects.

The Muchinga Police Commissioner explained that the deceased person was working in her field when she suddenly collapsed and was rushed to Isoka district hospital where she eventually died on January 28, 2021.

She added that acting on unsubstantiated allegations, the deceased’s siblings, together with other unknown people, vented their anger by digging a grave and burying the body in front of their elder brother’s house.

Ms. Machina stressed that police shall not sit idle and watch innocent elderly citizens being named as witches or wizards, a situation that sometimes leads to murder.

The incident happened on the January 30, 2021 at about 10:00 hours at Malale village in Isoka district.

