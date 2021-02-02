Police on the Copperbelt province have arrested two females for allegedly indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl by inserting a round bar in her private parts.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement to the media that Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27 and Catherine Mpamba 28, both of Chipulukusu compound in Ndola were arrested for indecently assaulting a 17-year old girl.

Ms. Katongo explained that the two are alleged to have indecently assaulted the teenager on Saturday, January 30, 2021, between 09:00 hours and 18:00 hours as they accused the victim of flirting with Jacqueline’s husband.

She said the women are purported to have enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would be given some wigs to plait her hair.

“It is alleged that whilst there, she was beaten, undressed and photographed whilst naked and that the duo inserted a round bar into the victim’s private parts and scorned her,” Ms. Katongo said.

She said the victim later reported the matter to the police and the accused persons are in police custody awaiting court appearance.

Meanwhile, police in Lusaka have arrested one suspect and are looking for the other suspects believed to be on the run in connection with the murder of Terrence Mutale and assault of one other person in an incident which occurred in Kanyama compound.

Ms. Katongo said the incident happened around 15:00 hours on Thursday, January 28, 2021 when two groups of unruly persons clashed along First road, off Mumbwa road during a funeral procession.

She said initially, a report was recorded as unlawful wounding and the two victims were taken to Kanyama Level one Hospital for treatment.

But later, Mutale, who had sustained multiple head and body injuries, was referred to UTH where he died on January 30, 2021 around 11:00 hours.

She said an investigation into the matter led to the arrest of a female adult aged 52 whose identity has been withheld but of old Kanyama compound and a manhunt for other suspects has continued.