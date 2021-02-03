Ex-KK Eleven star and Mufulira Wanderers legend Fredrick Kashimoto has backed coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic in the wake of Chipolopolo’s exit from the Cameroon 2021 CHAN at the quarterfinal stage.

Morocco eliminated Zambia from the CHAN with a huge 3-1 win in last Sunday night’s quarterfinal tie in Douala.

Some soccer fans have criticized Micho over Zambia’s exit from the CHAN.

But Kashimoto has lashed out at fans that are calling for Micho’s blood.

“Fans should not just talk for the sake of talking. Fans should ask themselves what is their contribution to the National Soccer Team. Is it just to criticize the National Team? The team tried its best at the CHAN,” Kashimoto said.

“The coach is ok. We need to keep the coach. The team’s performance at CHAN was not bad. And some of these fans making noise do not add value to football,” Kashimoto said.

Zambia left the CHAN with one win, two draws and a defeat at the continental championship exclusively for home based players.

“You are just criticizing the coach without looking at the quality of players we have as a nation. Some of these players just play one season and they are finished,” he said.

The former Mufulira Wanderers, City of Lusaka and National Women’s Team coach said Chipolopolo should build not lose focus.