The Medical Stores Limited (MSL) board has assured of credible medical supply which it says is critical and of major concern for the stakeholders.

MSL Vice Board Chairperson James Kapesa told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that MSL has standard operating procedures that require commodities issued to be of a high-quality standard.

Mr. Kapesa said if there is a diversion from quality as it happened in the recent past, there is a need to address the matter with the required speed.

“MSL’s principal activity is the storage and distribution of efficacious and safe medicines and medical products to the public health facilities.

In view of what happened in the recent past, action has been taken to ensure that remedy is done according to the provisions of the law,” he said

He said the board met and resolved to speed up the transition talks to enable the transfer from Medical Stores Limited to Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).

He said the transition will initiate structural and organizational changes that will make the new ZAMMSA a performance-based agency.

“A Drug Fund is also being set up as a sure and tested approach to ensure commodity reliability, financing and security all along the value chain from Patient to the Hospital Bedside,” he said.

He said the board also agreed to strengthen the whistleblower mechanism to encourage an atmosphere of transparency.

“The board reviewed the Inspection and Laboratory Protocols and will enhance this with more investments in staff, finances, and training,” he said

The Vice Board Chairperson also disclosed that the board made changes at top management which saw the Medical Stores Ltd Managing Director, Chikuta Mbewe being relieved of his duties, with immediate effect.

Mr Kapesa said that the dismissal of Mr. Mbewe as well as the review of internal operating procedures at Medical Stores, are a result of the recent happenings.

He said the Director of Programmes at MSL, Chipopa Kazuma will act as Managing Director until the next board meeting which will either approve his appointment or appoint another person to take over the position.