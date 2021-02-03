9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
General News
Mumbi Phiri leads scores of Copperbelt residents in paying their last respect to Timothy Walamba

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front Deputy General Secretary Mumbi Phiri yesterday led scores of Copperbelt residents in paying their last respect to one of the PF founders Timothy Walamba who died over the weekend.

Mr. Walamba who also served as Zambia’s ambassador to Ghana has been put to rest at his farm in Kitwe along the Kitwe- Ndola dual carriage way.

Ms Phiri said the party has lost one of the loyal founding members who contributed greatly to the development of the party.

She said Mr Walamba was a respectful person who never engaged in insults as opposed to youths in the party who are fond of issuing insults on social media blogs.

“Mr Walamba was a father whose loyalty to the party made him serve on different positions, he was also a jovial person who got along with late President Michael Sata and current President Edgar Lungu,” Ms Phiri said.

Mr Walamba served as Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) president, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana and Member of the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee among other positions.

Ms Phiri also took advantage of the funeral gathering to welcome and commend former Copper Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge who attended the burial, for re-joining the party.

She urged former PF members that left the party to freely re-join the party assuring them that they will be embraced.

And in giving a tribute, Mr Walamba’s son, Chilufya said his father was a strong person who always counselled his children to be respectful.

Chilufya advised his siblings to carry their father’s legacy by making sure that they do not engage in criminal activities.

Mr Walamba has been put to rest on his farm as he requested.

He has left behind a wife, seven children and 15 grandchildren.

The burial procession was also attended by Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe and Green party president Peter Sinkamba among others.

