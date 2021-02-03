School authorities in Chilanga district have called upon parents to supplement government efforts in procuring of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for their children for use during School hours.

Chilanga Primary School Head teacher Dickson Lungu says the PPEs available are not enough to cover every child in school so parents with enough resources can help government by providing the necessary equipment for their children while the available PPEs can be shared among the vulnerable children.

He made the appeal when Chilanga District Task Force inspected the School to check on the compliance of schools to ensure they are safe and free from COVID-19.

He further appealed to government to consider purchasing more desks for the School to promote social distancing which is not possible currently as a result of shortage of desks.

And Linda open Secondary school Head teacher Doreen Nzela expressed happiness with the turnout of pupils at the school saying 939 out of 1200 at primary level reported and 200 at secondary level.

She urged parents to continue educating their children on the dangers of COVID-19 and following the set health guide lines.

And District Education Board Secretary Fr. Benjamin Chisulo has urged schools to comply with the COVID 19 set standards or face closure.

The District Task Force Committee visited 10 schools yesterday which include Great Scholars Academy, Parklands Secondary, Lukamantano Combined School, and Linda open Secondary school and will continue for the next four days to visit all the 140 schools in the district to monitor compliance and adherence to ensure schools are safe for both learners and teachers.