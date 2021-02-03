The Chinese, Japanese and Swedish governments have praised Zambia’s COVID-19 response with a pledge to continue supporting various health programs for enhanced health coverage.

The three countries have expressed their continued interest to support Zambia to overcome various health challenges especially amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came to light today when Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda held three separate virtual meetings with the Chinese ambassador to Zambia Mr Li Jie, Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Mr Zyuch Manuuci, and Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj-Nulkmaj

Dr. Chanda expressed gratitude for the continued bilateral relationship with the three countries which has translated into increased support in human resource development and technical support in many sectors among them health.

Dr Chanda pledged to restore confidence in the county’s health sector as mandated to him by President Edgar Lungu and therefore assured the three ambassadors that transparency and accountability in the utilization of all resources and all forms of support will be key in ensuring that there is improved service delivery.

He further thanked the Japanese government for their pledge to enhance the provision of oxygen which is a critical commodity in the response to the pandemic and also lobbied for an increased referral system through the provision of logistical support to enhance medical response.

“I want to assure you that the mandate to restore public and donor support confidence given to me by the president will be attained and I, therefore, request for continued support from China in areas of public health security, disease prevention, and control and support in human resource,” Dr Chanda said.

He further advocated for support in the provision of essential medicines and also the construction of provincial Medical hubs to enhance the provision of essential medicines and further facilitated for provision of medical machinery to promote access to specialized medical care.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Mr Li Jie thanked President Edgar Lungu for the continued commitment in ensuring the bilateral relationship between the two countries remain sound for the attainment of various milestones in areas of health support.

He assured of continued support in the fight against COVID-19 which he praised Zambia for having done well in addressing so far.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Mr Ryuta Mizuuchi said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down some projects due to human resource withdrawal but hoped for speedy completion of projects to meet the demand of healthcare provision in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj-Nulkmaj expressed happiness that government is on the right path to restore confidence in the health sector and to have a clear benchmark on the need for transparency in order to enhance collaboration and get more support from Sweden.