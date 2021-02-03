9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
General News
ZABS's labs test on condoms are credible-Mutale

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has urged Zambians not to doubt the credibility of the test reports that were produced by the institution’s condoms laboratory.

ZABS Executive Director Manuel Mutale said that the tests conducted on the condoms can be trusted and held to high standards as they will continue to be driven by science.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mutale said ZABS condom laboratory participates in proficiency testing scheme and has over the past seven years been scoring one hundred percent.

He said such is proof that the institution’s laboratory tests are of high standards and can not be questioned.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutale dispelled allegations about the institution’s lack of competence, integrity, and credibility.

He said ZABS laboratories have undergone third-party assessment and have been proved to comply with international standards.

