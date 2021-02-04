Nkana on Thursday jumped four places up the FAZ Super Division log following a 2-0 away win at Nkwazi in Lusaka.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions victory was their second on the trot following last Sundays 4-0 home win over struggling promoted side Young Green Eagles in Kitwe.

Emmanuel Mwiinde scored the opener in the 17th minute to record his second goal in as many games as after getting one on his debut against Young Eagles.

Ackim Mumba sealed the three points in stoppage time of the 90 minutes to send Nkana from 12th to 8th on 20 points, five points behind leaders Zanaco.

Nkwazi, on the other hand, stay put at number ten with 19 points.

Nkana are on the road again this Sunday but make a very short trip to Ndola to play 6th placed Buildcon who are two points ahead of them.