9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 4, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nkana Jump Four Places After Beating Nkwazi

By sports
43 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana Jump Four Places After Beating Nkwazi
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana on Thursday jumped four places up the FAZ Super Division log following a 2-0 away win at Nkwazi in Lusaka.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions victory was their second on the trot following last Sundays 4-0 home win over struggling promoted side Young Green Eagles in Kitwe.

Emmanuel Mwiinde scored the opener in the 17th minute to record his second goal in as many games as after getting one on his debut against Young Eagles.

Ackim Mumba sealed the three points in stoppage time of the 90 minutes to send Nkana from 12th to 8th on 20 points, five points behind leaders Zanaco.

Nkwazi, on the other hand, stay put at number ten with 19 points.

Nkana are on the road again this Sunday but make a very short trip to Ndola to play 6th placed Buildcon who are two points ahead of them.

Previous articleFr. Lupupa’s sermon was on governance, it’s not targeted at any individual or Political Party-Sunday Chanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nkana Jump Four Places After Beating Nkwazi

Nkana on Thursday jumped four places up the FAZ Super Division log following a 2-0 away win at Nkwazi...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kashimoto Backs Under-fire Micho

Feature Sports sports - 8
Ex-KK Eleven star and Mufulira Wanderers legend Fredrick Kashimoto has backed coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic in the wake of Chipolopolo’s exit from the Cameroon...
Read more

Napsa Stars Winless Drought Persists

Feature Sports sports - 0
CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa Stars winless drought continued on Wednesday for a seventh successive match. Napsa today finished 0-0 away to Kitwe United at...
Read more

Nkana Face Big Test At Stubborn Nkwazi

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu say Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Young Green Eagles have given them confidence heading into Wednesday’s tricky trip to Nkwazi. The...
Read more

Chilongoshi Remorseful Over 2021 CHAN Quarterfinal Exit

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo defender Zachariah Chilongshi is remorseful over his sending off in Zambia’s botched 2021 CHAN quarterfinals as he reflects on his debut competitive international...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.