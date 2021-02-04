By Tobias T. Banda

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has proven to be a real statesman in the fight against corruption and should be lauded for his timely and decisive action to clean up the Ministry of Health which had become an embodiment of the evil vice as exumed by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) and the recently exposed Procurement scandals resulting in the recalling of various medicines and medical utilities.

In the past few weeks the Nation has witnessed the firing of the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Permanent Secretary for Administration Ms. Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, the Managing Director of Medical Stores Limited Mr. Chikuta Mbewe and many others who were directly responsible of handling health care services on behalf of the Zambian people in the Ministry of Health.

These firings have come as a result of the revelations of mismanagement of procurement processes which saw the Ministry of Health Procure alleged expired medicines, unfit medical kits, torn condoms, flawed pregnancy test kits and many other medical utensils which are essential for treatment and other health care services owed to Zambians.

The unwarranted mismanagement of these important services and processes caused a lot of fear, anxiety & uncertainty among many Zambians who ended up calling on President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to make changes in the management team of this Important Ministry in order to save the many lives of Zambians who are dependant on Government for proper health care services.

Being a responsible and listening leader, H.E President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has heeded the genuine cries of the masses and has since taken stern action to fire everyone that was involved in the eminent mismanagement of such important public services which border on human life.

By so doing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demonstrated once again that he is a leader who detests corruption & wrong doing and is ready to defend the plight of the Zambian people who elected him into office with fear or favour.

It if for this reason that I am saying His Excellency’s timely action to clean up the Ministry of Health should be lauded by all well meaning Zambians. Truly when a good deed is done it is important and logical to give applause and credit where it is due. And in this instance President Edgar Chagwa Lungu deserves our applause for standing with us and puting the plight of Zambians first.