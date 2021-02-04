Former Justice Minister Sebastian Saizi Zulu SC has died.
He died last evening at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka.
Mr. Zulu served as Justice Minister under President Michael Sata between 2011-2012.
Mr Zulu also served as UNIP Secretary-General after UNIP lost elections.
Rest in peace
How I wish Sebastian told the nation what he knew regarding Black Mamba and Zero Option
Rest in peace. This generation of leaders is slowly becoming extinct. He served UNIP at a very difficult time. Condolences to the family