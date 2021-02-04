9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 4, 2021
There is a risk of the public being misled by false information peddled on social media as country heads to the polls

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has said that there is a need for media institutions to reposition themselves to provide accurate information as the country heads to the polls in August, adding that there is a risk of the public being misled by false information peddled on social media.

Mr. Malupenga said that there is a need for the country to invest more in proper journalism so that journalists provide well-processed information to the public and that it is worrying that social media has taken center stage and that people are being misled by half-baked information and lies on social media.

Peaking when he conducted a tour of Zambia Institute of Mass Communication Education Trust (ZAMCOM) and Zamcom Lodge in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Malupenga called on Zamcom NOT to lose sight of its initial mandate to provide in-house training to media practitioners, saying there have been lots of complaints on the falling standards in the practice of journalism.

Mr. Malupenga said there is a need for training institutions such as Zamcom to intensify interactions with the industry to identify where the gaps are and further called for revisiting the curriculum to meet the needs of the time.

And Zamcom Board Chairperson Robert Makola said the Institution has developed capacity to up skill practicing media practitioners in any area of interest.

Mr. Makola said with the support of the Ministry of Information through a capital grant of one million leach in December 2018, Zamcom has acquired basic broadcasting equipment which is helping the institution execute its mandate of training in media through hands-on.

  1. Especially the UPND propaganda. Now 2 of their members face jail because they have no brains. How could you manufacture such blatant lies? That isn’t the way to wrestle power. Kumanyoko pumbafu. I hope that they will be given long sentences to set as an example

  2. During 2011 election campaigns PF openly peddled false info about “more money in your pockets” . That was NOT social media.

