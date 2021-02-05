9.5 C
Father Laston Lupupa has asks for forgiveness from Zambians

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

JESUIT PRIEST, Father Laston Lupupa has asked for forgiveness from Zambians and especially from those hurt by his remarks.

Last week, a video emerged where Fr Lupupa urged leaders seeking to rule Zambia to condemn violence and preach love. He said God would not allow a leader whose heart was not for Zambia to enter State House. He followed up by saying, “it’s better to rig an election against such a leader!”
These remarks caused a social-media storm as people took turns to condemn him.

Others said Fr Lupupa’s remarks were not far off from numerous recent and partisan remarks attributed to Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.
In the new video, Fr Lupupa has since apologised for his remarks and said as many people know him, he is a good citizen and has pursued peace and national unity all his life.

He said after reflection and counsel from the leadership of the Church, he has sought forgiveness from the people over what he termed as his offensive remarks.

  3. He didn’t have the need to apologise… He communicated so effectively in that message and all culprits were agitated by that truth in his message… I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that they have just forced him to apologise

  6. We appreciate that message by Father Lupupa…it really sank will in their heads that’s why the out bust out of nothing … In case some have forgotten…the message was simple, “you can’t promise evil to achieve good.”

  7. So cabe Fr Lupupa. Sorry tamvela. Manje this idea that you can use a pulpit to expose planned rigging is not good. Kapena ku katolika mungacokeko so that you do not apologize again. Endani ku seminary mukapumule. Meanwhile, citizens, check the planned rigging and put a stop to it. I don’t care who wins the next elections.

  10. He was asked to apologise. So is he being sincere? He was boasting, ati “quote me”. The Church wants to wash off of him. 5 minutes of glory after the good man, Late Father Chilinda…..And you call him a man of God?!? Ma jelas ayo! No, I am not UPND!

