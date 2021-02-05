JESUIT PRIEST, Father Laston Lupupa has asked for forgiveness from Zambians and especially from those hurt by his remarks.

Last week, a video emerged where Fr Lupupa urged leaders seeking to rule Zambia to condemn violence and preach love. He said God would not allow a leader whose heart was not for Zambia to enter State House. He followed up by saying, “it’s better to rig an election against such a leader!”

These remarks caused a social-media storm as people took turns to condemn him.

Others said Fr Lupupa’s remarks were not far off from numerous recent and partisan remarks attributed to Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

In the new video, Fr Lupupa has since apologised for his remarks and said as many people know him, he is a good citizen and has pursued peace and national unity all his life.

He said after reflection and counsel from the leadership of the Church, he has sought forgiveness from the people over what he termed as his offensive remarks.