Friday, February 5, 2021
General News
Fr. Laston Lupupa should unreservedly apologize to Zambians for abusing the pulpit-Kangwa Chileshe

By Chief Editor
Catholic Priest, Fr. Laston Lupupa should unreservedly apologize to Zambians for abusing the pulpit to propagate the agenda of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), says UPND Religious Affairs Committee Deputy Chairperson for Politics, Pastor Kangwa Chileshe.

In a recent video that has drawn widespread condemnation from the Church, academia and the general public, Fr. Lupupa is heard telling a church gathering that “it is better to rig elections (12th August, 2021) than to allow someone (HH) to form government”.

And Pastor Kangwa, who says he has great respect for the Catholic Church, lambasted Fr. Lupupa for desecrating the Word of God and for failing to stick to his fatherly role of preaching peace, love, unity and co-existence

“As a Priest; as a clergy man…his is supposed to be a fatherly role…one of uniting the country; one of preaching love, unity and one of preaching dialogue and reconciliation. It is sad that Fr. Lupupa has chosen to abuse the pulpit to preach words that are inflamable,” stated Pst. Kangwa.

Meanwhile, Kangwa, a who wondered whether Fr. Lupupa’s insinuations and attacks on the Constitution was a result of the excitement euphoria that usually characterise sermons from congregants, asked him to retract his statement and apologize to Zambians.

“Sometimes, preaching and people apllauding creates euphoria but we are hoping that the Father will retract his statement and not cause divisions as Zambia belongs to all of us. Therefore, we pray that the Father will retract his statement, ” he said.

4 COMMENTS

  3. Please!! Why didn’t you speak when Telesphore spewed hate?? Why should Fr. Lupupa apologise for preaching love and humbleness???

  4. Pst Kangwa stop disgracing yourself,why are you behaving as if you don’t read your Bible! Every leader goes through preparation in the bible will have the likes of Moses,David and Joseph who went through a lot,Pst Kangwa you know very well that God does not look at the outward appearance of a Man but the heart. By the way the even mentioned name of a political party or leader he gave an example of the late President Michael Chilufya Sata so what is your problem…

