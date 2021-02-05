9.5 C
Health
Health Minister dissolved the ZAMRA board with immediate effect

By Chief Editor
MINISTER of Health Dr Jonas Chanda has dissolved the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) board with immediate effect citing underperformance arising from recent happenings which he said could have been avoided.

Commenting on honeybee contract, the issuance and revocation of licenses, the Minister said, that will be conducted in consultation with the Attorney General as the matter is still before Parliament and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee-PAC which will issue an official report in due course.

Speaking a a media briefing held at the Ministry’s head office, Dr Chanda further announced that the Medical Stores Limited as formerly called has since been renamed to Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency-and that the change is line with the ZAMMSA Act No. 9 of 2019 which was enacted on November 12, 2019.

Dr Chanda reiterated that the realignments have been made in order to promote transparency, accountability and value for money tenets in the health sector.

The Minister also trimmed down 17 directorates to 7 at the Ministry’s headquarters to enable efficiency.

