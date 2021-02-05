9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 5, 2021
General News
Updated:

HH’s aides charged over alleged NRC fraud

By Chief Editor
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s special assistants Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa have been jointly arrested for Forgery, Uttering false document and for being in possession of property believed to have been stolen or feloniously obtained.

Also jointly charged and arrested is Dorothy Mukutusha, former Luapula Provincial registrar, Edger Maluba, stores officer and Graham Halumamba accountant for one count of theft by public servant in which they are alleged to have stolen 1500 NRCs valued at K3, 840.

This is alleged to have occured between 10th January, 2019 and 07th May, 2019 between Lusaka and Mansa.

“Whereas Mubita Nawa, a motivation speaker and Anthony Bwalya, a business man have been jointly jointly charged with offences of
1. Forgery
2. Uttering a false document and
3. Found in possession of property believed to have been stolen or feloniously obtained. This is suspected to have occurred between
10th January, 2019 and 18th October, 2020,” a statement from Police Spokeswoman Esther Katongo read.

All the accused persons have been granted police bond and are scheduled to appear before court on 15th February, 2021 in Mansa where they have been charged from.

