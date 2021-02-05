Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has said that it has become aware of an unfounded report circulating in some sections of the media alleging that the company’s Provisional Liquidator (PL) Milingo Lungu has fired all employees aligned to opposition political parties.

The said report also cites some employees as victims and claims that, “several Patriotic Front (PF) leaders and councilors have been left to cross over to the restructured KCM.”

In a statement released to the media the Company said that it refutes these allegations with the contempt it deserves and wishes to put on record that there is no political inclination in the restructuring and reorganisation of KCM. The objective of the process is to increase efficiency and optimize operations, and not to target any individuals for whatever reason may be perceived elsewhere.

The ongoing re-organization exercise is aimed at leveraging the available human resources for maximum productivity. Like in any industrial restructuring, the re-engagements of the employees is labor requirement driven. Management respects the principles of freedom to contract and offer employment to the best required skilled individuals.

Some employees have voluntarily opted not to continue with employment in the new subsidiary companies namely KCM SmelterCo Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited to pursue other interests, and management cannot force them to accept the offer of employment.

“Therefore, the allegations are both unfounded and misleading to all stakeholders, and are intended to discredit the Provisional Liquidator and the management, “the statement concluded.