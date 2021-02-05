Zanaco are seeking to stay top of the FAZ Super Division table as they welcome promoted Prison Leopards on Saturday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco and second placed Prison sit on 25 points apiece after 15 matches played but are separated by goal difference.

Other teams on 25 points going into the weekend Week 16 matches are former champions Zesco United and Forest Rangers.

The Bankers have been boosted by the return of striker Moses Phiri from the Cameroon 2021 CHAN where he represented Zambia.

Both Zanaco and Prison want to bounce back from last weekend’s draws.

Zanaco were held to a goalless draw at Kitwe United while Prison rallied to draw 1-1 against Kabwe Warriors in the derby.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Zesco United are visiting Young Green Eagles at Khosa Stadium in Kafue with Forest Rangers welcoming Green Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.



FAZ Super Division – Week 16



06/02/2021

Young Green Eagles Vs Zesco United

Lumwana Radiants Vs Indeni

Forest Rangers Vs Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors Vs Red Arrows

Green Buffaloes Vs Kitwe United

Zanaco Vs Prison Leopards



07/02/2021

Buildcon Vs Nkana

Napsa Stars Vs Nkwazi

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Power Dynamos