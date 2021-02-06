Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking people in Northern Province has called on his fellow traditional leaders in the country to supplement government efforts in advancing economic development in the wake of COVID-19.

The Paramount Chief said government alone cannot manage to solve all the problems in the country in addition to outbreak of COVID-19 which has caused economic hardship.

He urged Traditional Leaders to initiate programmes that will to supplement on government efforts and thus reduce poverty levels in the country.

He noted that days have passed when traditional leaders used to remain idol without any innovation.

“If we traditional leaders initiate programs that supplement on what government is doing we will also inculcate the spirit of hard work among our subjects,” he said.

He said this when newly appointed Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi District.

Meanwhile newly appointed Northern Province Permanently Secretary Royd Chakaba has called for unity and hard work among both public and private workers in the province.

Mr. Chakaba pledged to work hard to deliver the developable plans set in the Seventh National Development Plans.