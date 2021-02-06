9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 6, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chitimukulu implore fellow chiefs to be innovative in advancing economic development

By Chief Editor
43 views
3
Rural News Chitimukulu implore fellow chiefs to be innovative in advancing economic development
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking people in Northern Province has called on his fellow traditional leaders in the country to supplement government efforts in advancing economic development in the wake of COVID-19.

The Paramount Chief said government alone cannot manage to solve all the problems in the country in addition to outbreak of COVID-19 which has caused economic hardship.

He urged Traditional Leaders to initiate programmes that will to supplement on government efforts and thus reduce poverty levels in the country.

He noted that days have passed when traditional leaders used to remain idol without any innovation.

“If we traditional leaders initiate programs that supplement on what government is doing we will also inculcate the spirit of hard work among our subjects,” he said.

He said this when newly appointed Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi District.

Meanwhile newly appointed Northern Province Permanently Secretary Royd Chakaba has called for unity and hard work among both public and private workers in the province.

Mr. Chakaba pledged to work hard to deliver the developable plans set in the Seventh National Development Plans.

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu Congratulates Felix Tshisekedi as new African Union Chair
Next articleEmploy teachers on permanent basis-PROTUZ

3 COMMENTS

  1. One of the wisest chiefs we have in Zambia. He is way ahead of his time in his thinking and articulation. We trust his chiefdom will vote for pf.

    Please help me with the below survey:

    CAN ALL THOSE WHO WILL VOTE UPND UPVOTE THIS COMMENT AND THOSE WHO WILL VOTE PF DOWN VOTE THIS COMMENT PLEASE.

    2

  2. Chiefs hv no state apparatus such as a bureaucracy and implementation quangos to do wht the Chitimukulu is wishing could be done. They collect no taxes from their subjects. They’re just there trying to fit in the modern world where there are citizens who hold NRCs, passports, driving licences and title deeds to property all issued not by chiefs.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

10-Man Zanaco Rally To Beat Prison Leopards in Top Two Clash

Ten-man Zanaco have stayed top of the FAZ Super Division after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Prison Leopards at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Positive COVID-19 District Education Board Secretary Commits Suicide while in Isolation Centre

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Mporokoso District Education Board Secretary Joseph Kamalondo has committed suicide while in the COVID-19 isolation centre in the district. Mr Kamalondo 57, tested positive for...
Read more

Unsubstantiated witchcraft allegations land 4 siblings in police cells

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Police in Isoka district of Muchinga Province has arrested four people for burying a corpse of a deceased female in front of her brother's...
Read more

Western province record high murder cases

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Justice Etambuyu Zimba has bemoaned the high number of murder cases in Western Province. Lady Justice Zimba said the province recorded 11 murder cases out...
Read more

16 year old commits suicide-Mwinilunga after being accused of stealing from her mother

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
A 16-year-old girl of Ndumba village in Kanyama chiefdom of Mwinilunga district in North-western Province has committed suicide after being suspected of stealing from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.