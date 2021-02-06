9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 6, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Employ teachers on permanent basis-PROTUZ

By Chief Editor
43 views
0
General News Employ teachers on permanent basis-PROTUZ
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has appealed to the government to ensure that the 15 000 teachers earmarked for recruitment on a part-time basis, are employed permanently.

PROTUZ Director of Public Relations and International Affairs Brian Mwila told ZANIS in a telephone interview that the recruitment of 15 000 teachers is timely, especially that we are facing a number of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to commend the government for the decision to recruit 15 000 teachers at a time when the country is currently grappling with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Mwila said.

He added that the union is aware that about 45 000 trained teachers will still remain unemployed, even after the 15 000 teachers are employed.

He noted that there is a need for the government to come up with a long-term programme of employing a certain number of teachers each year, in order to have all the trained teachers in the system.

Mr Mwila said the union is confident that the 15 000 teachers who will be employed on a part-time basis will eventually be put on a permanent and pensionable basis.

He has since urged those who will be recruited to work hard and prove themselves in order for the government to employ them on a permanent basis.

Previous articleChitimukulu implore fellow chiefs to be innovative in advancing economic development

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Employ teachers on permanent basis-PROTUZ

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has appealed to the government to ensure that the 15 000...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Paramount chief Mpezeni cancels this year’s Ncwala ceremony

General News Chief Editor - 1
Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni Speaking People of Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia has declared that there will be no hosting of...
Read more

President Lungu declares Monday as national morning for the late Sebastian Zulu

General News Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu has accorded an official Funeral to the late former minister of Justice Sebastian Zulu. The late Zulu will be buried on...
Read more

Government asked to enforce judgment on councillors who had withdrawn resignations

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Ministry of Local Government has formally been requested to enforce the Constitution and the judgment of the Constitutional Court by directing affected councillors...
Read more

Fr. Laston Lupupa should unreservedly apologize to Zambians for abusing the pulpit-Kangwa Chileshe

General News Chief Editor - 56
Catholic Priest, Fr. Laston Lupupa should unreservedly apologize to Zambians for abusing the pulpit to propagate the agenda of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF),...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.