The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has appealed to the government to ensure that the 15 000 teachers earmarked for recruitment on a part-time basis, are employed permanently.

PROTUZ Director of Public Relations and International Affairs Brian Mwila told ZANIS in a telephone interview that the recruitment of 15 000 teachers is timely, especially that we are facing a number of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to commend the government for the decision to recruit 15 000 teachers at a time when the country is currently grappling with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Mwila said.

He added that the union is aware that about 45 000 trained teachers will still remain unemployed, even after the 15 000 teachers are employed.

He noted that there is a need for the government to come up with a long-term programme of employing a certain number of teachers each year, in order to have all the trained teachers in the system.

Mr Mwila said the union is confident that the 15 000 teachers who will be employed on a part-time basis will eventually be put on a permanent and pensionable basis.

He has since urged those who will be recruited to work hard and prove themselves in order for the government to employ them on a permanent basis.