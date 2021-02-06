9.5 C
Positive COVID-19 District Education Board Secretary Commits Suicide while in Isolation Centre

By Chief Editor
Mporokoso District Education Board Secretary Joseph Kamalondo has committed suicide while in the COVID-19 isolation centre in the district.

Mr Kamalondo 57, tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the isolation centre located in the region.

The deceased committed suicide on Monday evening, by hanging himself on the window frame.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner Jestus Nsokolo has confirmed the death of Mr Kamalondo to ZANIS in Kasama.

Mr Nsokolo said the deceased committed suicide at the isolation centre where he was quarantined after having tested positive for COVID-19 on January 29th, 2021.

The Police Commissioner narrated that the body was discovered by nurses on duty.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the Mporokoso District Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, Mporokoso District Administrative Officer, Patrick Chewe has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Kamalondo.

Mr Chewe regretted the untimely death, adding that he was a colleague whose absence will be greatly missed.

And Mporokoso Council Chairperson Clement Kabwe said he was shocked to learn of the demise of the DEBS.

Mr. Kabwe said he talked to him on the phone while still in the recovery centre and wished him a quick recovery.

