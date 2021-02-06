Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili has bemoaned the increase in divorce cases after latest reports show that

over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces.

Reverend Sumaili has observed that there were a number of factors that have led to the surge in divorce cases in Zambia.

Reverend Sumaili said that divorces have a negative impact not only on the family level but also on the society at large, noting that divorce has a negative impact on children in homes as well as the public hence it should not be accepted.

“Well, it is unfortunate that we have an increase in divorce cases because it is not a good thing,” she said.

She noted that other factors that have contributed to increased divorce cases include lack of proper communication and consultation as well as misunderstandings among couples.

The minister said couples also need to undergo counselling which should involve parents and guardians of the consenting parties from the onset.

“In most cases, females are counselled while males undergo little or no counselling and are neglected which has contributed to the breaking of marriages,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili said lack of honesty, openness, money as well as social media and phones have led to divorce among couples.

She has since encouraged members of the public and stakeholders to ensure they play their role in order to curb the surging number in divorce cases.

The minister further advised couples to avoid issues of alcohol and drug abuse as well as gender-based violence which she said affect the growth of children in homes.

She has further urged the Church and chiefs to ensure that they engage married couples in programmes regarding how to manage homes so as to have healthy families.