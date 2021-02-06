9.5 C
Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union (ZULAWU) has commended the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for engaging selected local authorities in the country to collect revenue on its behalf.

ZULAWU President Kingsley Zulu told ZANIS in an interview in Ndola today that the work being done is commendable.

Mr Zulu said this just confirms that ZRA has confidence in the local authority and its ability to collect revenue.

“It is our hope as a union that the selected councils will prove themselves beyond a reasonable doubt that they have the ability to discharge this function and prove that they are able to efficiently collect revenue on behalf of ZRA,” he said.

He added that the selected councils are expected to prudently utilize the proceeds from the 10 percent share, to be taken from the collected revenue.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zulu has commended President Edgar Lungu for making reshuffles at the permanent secretary level.

He said the union has always worked well with the outgoing local government and hoped that the new PS will enhance the authority’s performance and rise above the numerous challenges at the ministry.

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Mathew Ngulube as Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, taking over from Bishop Edward Chomba whose contract has not been renewed.

