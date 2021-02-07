9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Access Bank completes acquisition of Cavmont Bank

By Chief Editor
The management of Access Bank Plc says its Zambian subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited.

The bank said the acquisition followed the fulfillment of key conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Access bank made this known in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange recently.

In July, Access Bank in Nigeria announced plans by its Zambian subsidiary to acquire Cavmont Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Cavmont Capital.
The bank said at the time that it had “entered into exclusive discussions” with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc regarding the potential transaction between Access Bank Zambia and Cavmont Bank Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cavmont Capital.

“The merger of Cavmont into Access Bank Zambia will emerge as a stronger and well-capitalised banking franchise with improved scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services in the Zambian market,” the notice read.

“Growing our presence in Zambia remains a strategic priority for Access Bank and with the conclusion of the proposed merger with Cavmont, the bank looks forward to realising the synergies from the transaction and achieving further growth of the combined platform to the benefit of all stakeholders.”

