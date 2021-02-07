Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda has praised his players for showing character on Saturday when they rallied from two-down to beat high-flying promoted side Prison Leopards.

The seven-time champions were down 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes before roaring to a 3-2 home win at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

“It is about character, when we went into the dressing room, we just told them to calm down, don’t play with the referee, no offside traps, let’s trick them we will get them,” Kaunda said.

Prison took the lead with a brace from Landu Miete in the 14th and 17th minutes.

But Roger Kola cut that lead with a 41st minute glancing header to send the sides 2-1 into the break.

Kola completed his brace in the 59th minute from the penalty shot but was sent-off in the 76th minute after collecting his second yellow card of the day.

Second half substitute Abraham Siankombo snatched the 3 points for Zanaco in the 84th minute to keep them on top on 28 points from sixteen games but with goal difference separating them from second placed Forest Rangers.

“We are in business so we don’t care what others are doing we have to play our game that’s all that matters,” Kaunda said.

Meanwhile, Zanaco next fixture on February 13 will see them take the short trip up the road to Nkoloma Stadium for a Lusaka derby date against Red Arrows.



WEEK 16

06/02/2021

Young Green Eagles 1-Zesco United 0

Lumwana Radiants 2-Indeni 2

Forest Rangers 1-Green Eagles 0

Green Buffaloes 3-Kitwe United 1

Zanaco 3-Prison Leopards 2

07/02/2021

Buildcon-Nkana

13h00: Napsa Stars-Nkwazi

15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Power Dynamos