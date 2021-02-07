The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for appointing five seasoned civil servants to positions of Permanent Secretaries.

CSAWUZ president Davy Chiyobe said in statement to the media that the appointment of five civil servants, out of the seven newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, is a recognition of the hard work of the officers.

Mr. Chiyobe said the union is confident that the officers will carry out their assignments well because they have risen through the ranks and understand the civil service well.

He said the union looks forward to the permanent secretaries, who are the administrative heads of ministries and provinces, to be permanent as their careers as civil servants have tenured beyond the life of any particular government.

“As a union, we greatly appreciate the decision by the Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to appoint seasoned civil servants as Permanent Secretaries,” Mr Chiyobe said.

He said a system in which public service workers ascend to the topmost levels of public administration is one of the defining characteristics of a democratic government.