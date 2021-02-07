Forum for Democracy and Development(FDD) President Edith Nawakwi has charged that United Party for National Development Party (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is corrupt and wants to get power by all means so that he can mask his fraudulent dealings.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday morning, Ms. Nawakwi, the former finance minister, has insisted that Mr. Hichilema’s land deals in places like Kalomo were mostly fraudulent as he does not deal with administrators, leaving many people deprived.

An administrator to the estate of Mr. Samson Siatembo, Ms. Pheluna Hatembo, sued Mr. Hichilema in the Lusaka High Court, pointing out a fraudulent manner in which Farm No 1924 of Kalomo was purchased. However, the High Court dismissed the case and the applicants appealed.

During the briefing on the matter, Ms. Nawakwi maintained that Mr. Hichilema is corrupt and told him that he should never speak to condemn corruption.

“Hakainde should zip his mouth on corruption. He is corrupt. He is depriving poor people. This is really sad and unacceptable. When leaders use power to benefit themselves, it’s corruption,” Ms Nawakwi said.

She has requested Mr Hichilema to hand over the Kalomo farm to the Siatembos on moral grounds since the High Court could not continue the case because of time-lapse.

Ms. Nawakwi, however, reminded Mr Hichilema that despite the fact that the High Court dismissed the case on grounds of limitation, it did not rule that there was no trespass or criminality on his part.

She said Mr. Hichilema should not celebrate the outcome of the High Court because he knows well enough that he trespassed and committed a criminal case.

Yesterday the UPND Media team reported that the complainants in the case of criminal trespass against UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema have confessed they had no interest taking him (HH) to court.

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo have also fired their lawyer and are asking the Law Association of Zambia, (LAZ) to discipline him for acting on their behalf without their permission to appeal the recent High Court ruling.

In an interview, Friday morning, Pheluna disclosed that she initiated court processes to prove to her brothers that she had nothing to do with the sale of the property.

Asked whether she knew the farm was lawfully bought, Pheluna, who is the administrator of the property of the late Samson Siatembo, admits the farm was bought and adds that each family member sold their own portion even without her consent.

She has also categorically dismissed claims of being forced and threatened to withdraw the matter from court.

The Hatembo family recently lost the case in the High Court in which they accused Hichilema of trespassing on farm 1924 in Kalomo.

Meanwhile, Milton and his sister have denied challenging the ruling of Livingstone High Court Justice, C. Lombe Phiri that their case was statute barred in the Court of Appeal.

They have since withdrawn the appeal, while accusing their lawyer, L. Mumba of Messrs Fred Jere and Company of acting on their own interests.

Their letter addressed to the Law Association of Zambia, (LAZ) and also made available to the Media the Hatembo family wants Mumba disciplined for advancing his own interests or those of people unknown but using the Hatembos’ names.

“We would like to categorically state that we have not given Mr. Mumba instructions to appeal and we believe that the lawyer is advancing his own interests or those of people whom we do not know in lodging the appeal in our names, ” Pheluna and Milton’s letter stated.

Milton further says he does not want anything to do with the case and anyone wishing to advance it must leave the Hatembo family out of it.

Recently the Zambian courts ruled in favour of the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema that he is the rightful owner of farm 1924 in Kalomo.