PF Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairman Bowman Lusambo has declared that the ruling party is ready to face any opponent in the August 12th general election.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of

Parliament said the party on the Copperbelt confident that it will deliver all he 22 parliamentary seats to President Edgar Lungu.

He said the Copperbelt is 100% protected and that no opponent will be allowed to win any seat in the elections.

He was speaking in Ndola on Saturday when he donated various items used to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Lusambo said the party is drawing its confidence from the many successes it has recorded under the leadership of President Lungu.

He said it is a notorious fact that President Lungu is working and that the party in the Province is very proud of his leadership.

Mr Lusambo has since urged PF supporters to walk with their heads high and freely tell the public what the party has done for the people as August elections approaches.

“For me I believe that leaders that are doing well should be praised. His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu has performed exceptionally well. We need to drop this habit of praising people when they are gone like it was with late President Mwanawasa,” Mr Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo has bemoaned the low levels of compliance to Covid-19 prevention measures around the Copperbelt.

He said it is worrying that people generally on the Copperbelt are not adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures.

“There are generally low compliance levels on the Copperbelt. What I can tell you is that health is a personal matter. The government is doing everything possible to fight Covid but prevention is better than cure. Let’s work as a team and let’s obey the simple five golden rules to fighting Covid-19.”

Mr Lusambo donated fumigation chemicals, hygiene products, face masks and hand saniters and bags of mealie meal and including cooking oil to 18 public schools, 17 private schools, 4 clinics and to ZNBC Kitwe studios 82.

He also handed over 25,000 Kwacha cheques each to the Ndola District Health Management team and the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) which was donated by Guarouck Group of Companies to assist in the Covid-19 response in Kabushi Constituency.