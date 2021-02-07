Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has appealed to the Zambian people not to underrate the gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Kabusha radio programme this morning and monitored by ZANIS in Chinsali, Mr. Kampyongo, who is also Home Affairs Minister said Covid-19 is not a hoax and appealed to people not to underrate it.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is a Covid-19 survivor, said the disease is very serious and has claimed many lives.

He said the second wave of Covid-19 is more infectious and deadly and there is need for the people not to drop their guard in halting the further spread of the disease.

Mr. Kampyongo has meanwhile commended health staff in the country for their commitment to duty in treating and taking care of the Covid-19 patients in various health facilities.

“Just as the Vice President mama Inonge Wina has commended the health frontline officers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, I wish also to add by thanking these men and women for their commitment and dedication to fight the disease,” he said.

And Mr. Kampyongo has said Government will allow the whole process of the law to deal with three officers from the Department of National Registration Passport and Citizenship in Luapula Province that have been arrested in connection with the alleged stealing of 1,500 National Registration Cards.

Police have arrested and charged three officers from Luapula Province registration office for allegedly stealing 1,500 National Registration Cards valued at K3,840.

Mr. Kampyongo warned that his ministry will not shield any officer found on the wrong side of the law.

He appealed to the civil servants to ensure that they diligently execute their duties as expected by the public.

He also appealed to the Public Service Commission to ensure that it deals firmly with all the civil servants found wanting in accordance with the provisions of the public service conditions of service.

“We have arrested three officers in Luapula province for allegedly stealing 1,500 National Registration Cards and these officers will be prosecuted in the courts of law,” said Mr. Kampyongo.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, has identified the arrested officers as Dorothy Mukutusha, Edger Maluba and Graham Halumamba and charged them with one count of theft by public servant in which they are alleged to have stolen 1,500 NRCs valued at K3, 840.

“This is alleged to have occurred between 10th January, 2019 and 07th May, 2019 between Lusaka and Mansa,” Ms. Katongo stated.

Police have also stated that Mubita Nawa, a motivation speaker and Anthony Bwalya, a business man have been jointly charged with offences of forgery, uttering a false document and being found in possession of property believed to have been stolen or feloniously obtained.

This is suspected to have occurred between 10th January, 2019 and 18th October, 2020.

Ms. Katongo stated that all the accused persons have been granted police bond and are scheduled to appear before court on 15th February, 2021 in Mansa where they have been charged.