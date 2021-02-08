9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 8, 2021
General News
43 year old Chibombo woman murdered by ex-boyfriend

By Chief Editor
A 43 year old woman of Kaongo Village in Chief Liteta’s Chiefdom in Chibombo District has been murdered by her former boyfriend.

District Commissioner, Catherine Chilonda has confirmed to ZANIS today, the incident that happened over the weekend at the victim’s residence.

Ms Chilonda named the deceased as Cecilia Weupe and the suspect as Clement Binot.

She explained that the deceased sustained multiple head injuries and police suspect that a pan brick was used in the act.

Ms Chilonda said Police are yet to establish the motive behind the gruesome murder.

She further said the suspect is currently on the run while the body of the deceased has been deposited at Liteta Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The DC has since appealed to the members of the public who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to notify the Police.

Meanwhile, Ms Chilonda has advised parents in the district to caution their children against swimming in the abandoned quarries which are now flooded with water following heavy rains experienced in the area.

She last week two male juveniles of Chitanda village in Chief Chitanda’s Chiefdom drowned in the stagnant water in an abandoned quarry where they were swimming.

“Last week, two minors namely Charles Shanyinde and Ospeck Chalwe, aged eight and nine respectively, had left home in the morning to go and play but did not return. And after a long search, their clothes were discovered near an abandoned quarry which was full of water,” she said.

Ms Chilonda stated that community members managed to retrieve the bodies of the juveniles and have since been buried.

She added that government through the District Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee, provided mealie-meal as well as coffins.

