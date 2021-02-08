9.5 C
Kaindu Bemoans Nkana Defeat

Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has bemoaned Sunday’s 3-1 away loss at Buildcon.

The defeat at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola ended Nkana’s promising two-match winning run in which they have scored six goals and also kept a clean sheet at the back.

“I think we gave away maximum points. We took an early, we had a half chance and we scored,” Kaindu said.

“But I am very disappointed in the way we gave out all the three goals. I think all the three goals were all defensive errors.”

Kaindu admitted that the loss has endangered Nkana’s chances of qualifying for the ABSA Cup.

Nkana are eighth in 20 points from fifteen matches with a game in hand.

The top seven above them are crammed either on 25 while the top two have 28 points with two rounds of fixtures for the ABSA Cup top six cut to be decided at the mid-way point.

