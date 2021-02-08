Buildcon coach Boyd Mulwanda has described as hard-fought his team’s 3-1 win over Nkana in the FAZ Super Division match played on Sunday in Ndola.

Buildcon rallied from a goal down to humble Nkana at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“It was a hard fought victory for sure,” Mulwanda told reporters in a post-match interview.

This was fifth placed – Buildcon’s seventh win of the season.

“We needed to get maximum points from this game,” he said.

Buildcon are fifth after the victory on 25 points and are three points behind leaders Zanaco and second placed Forest Rangers who are tied on 28 points after 16 games played.

They are back in action this Saturday in a Ndola derby away date against their Levy Mwanawasa Stadium housemates Zesco United who are also on 25 points.