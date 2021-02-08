9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 8, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mulwanda Toasts Buildcon’s Giant-killer Win Over Nkana

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Mulwanda Toasts Buildcon's Giant-killer Win Over Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Buildcon coach Boyd Mulwanda has described as hard-fought his team’s 3-1 win over Nkana in the FAZ Super Division match played on Sunday in Ndola.

Buildcon rallied from a goal down to humble Nkana at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“It was a hard fought victory for sure,” Mulwanda told reporters in a post-match interview.

This was fifth placed – Buildcon’s seventh win of the season.

“We needed to get maximum points from this game,” he said.

Buildcon are fifth after the victory on 25 points and are three points behind leaders Zanaco and second placed Forest Rangers who are tied on 28 points after 16 games played.

They are back in action this Saturday in a Ndola derby away date against their Levy Mwanawasa Stadium housemates Zesco United who are also on 25 points.

Previous articleHH should allow People to Challenge Him for Presidency-Sunday Chanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mulwanda Toasts Buildcon’s Giant-killer Win Over Nkana

Buildcon coach Boyd Mulwanda has described as hard-fought his team’s 3-1 win over Nkana in the FAZ Super Division...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Kola Goes Joint Top Scorer

Feature Sports sports - 0
There is a Zanaco one-two on the 2020/2021FAZ Super Division Top Scorers chart after Roger Kola's brace on Saturday. Kola's two goals in...
Read more

FAZ Remits Sponsorship Money to Super Division and Division 1 Clubs

Feature Sports sports - 0
All the FAZ Super Division and Division One clubs have received their first half of their seasonal sponsorship dues from Football House. FAZ general...
Read more

Sharp Konkola Blades Go Top of FAZ Div 1 Log

Feature Sports sports - 4
Konkola Blades have risen to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a goalless draw against City of Lusaka away in...
Read more

Nkana Humbled by Buildcon

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana lost 3-1 away to Buildcon on Sunday to dent their confidence ahead of Sundays CAF Confederation Cup pregroup stage first leg tie against...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.