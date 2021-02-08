9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 8, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Sharp Konkola Blades Go Top of FAZ Div 1 Log

By sports
Konkola Blades have risen to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a goalless draw against City of Lusaka away in the capital city on Sunday morning.

Blades showed character by holding City at Woodlands Stadium in the Week 16 match.

The stalemate moved Blades from second to number one with 31 points from 16 matches played.

Coach Charles Bwale’s side topples Kansanshi Dynamos, who lost 1-0 away at Mpulungu Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

Goal difference is separating leaders Konkola from second placed Kansanshi as both teams have 31 points apiece.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi’s loss in Mpulungu ends their 15 –match unbeaten run in the 2020/21 season.

City are third on the table with 30 points while fourth placed Chambishi are just a point behind Ya Moto.

Nchanga are number five with 27 points, four away from the top, after playing 16 matches.

FAZ National Division 1 WEEK 16 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 3-2 Muza FC

Zesco Shockers 0-0 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 2-1 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Chambishi 1-0 Kabwe Youth

07/02/2021

Livingstone Pirates 4-1 Police College

City of Lusaka 0-0 Konkola Blades

Gomes FC 1-1 Kafue Celtics

Trident FC 2-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

