Zambians temporarily banned from travelling to Germany

By Chief Editor
The Germany government has announced a temporary travel ban on several southern African countries that include Zambia, South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini with effect from the 7th to 17th February 2021 when the ban will be reviewed.

Quoting a post on the Germany embassy website, the Zambian Embassy in Berlin said the measure is intended to prevent the introduction of SARS-CoV2-variants which have been detected in a number of countries that now include Zambia.

The Germany authorities have indicated exceptions to the travel ban which include German citizens, members of the nuclear family of Germans who travel jointly with them such as spouses, legal partners, minor children and parents of minor children, citizens of the EU countries and Switzerland.

Others excluded include Norway, Liechtenstein or Iceland who have their permanent residence in Germany, third country nationals who have permanent residence and lawful residence in that country, transit passengers (in international transit only, not within the Schengen Area), transport personnel, health workers, persons traveling on urgent humanitarian reasons and persons traveling in official mission for the International Atomic Energy Agency or the United Nations or UN organizations.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has therefore urged Zambians to put their travel plans on hold and keep checking with the German embassy in Lusaka for latest developments on the matter.

“On our part, we will continue to monitor the situation and keep the Zambian public constantly informed,” he said.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian embassy in Germany, Kellys Kaunda.

Zambians have since been urged to visit the Germany embassy website for further details so that they can avoid any inconvenience.

There are mutations of the coronavirus that have been detected recently thereby posing challenges to existing public health measures.

Governments around the world are trying to make sense of these variants while examining closely the efficacy of existing preventive measures.

