The Zambia Youths Association in the fight Against Corruption (ZYAFAC) has expressed concern at the continued recall of medicines and condoms that do not meet the acceptable quality and standard.

ZYAFAC Acting Executive Director Malindi Kaima commended both the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) and Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) for the professional and bold stance taken in ensuring that such sub-standard medicines and health products are withdrawn to prevent further consumption by the people.

Mr. Kaima was responding to tests done by ZABS that showed that some of the medicines and condoms allegedly supplied by Honey Bee Pharmacy did not meet the acceptable quality and standard.

He said it was important that law enforcement agencies quickly move in and address the problem in order to protect the lives of Zambians.

He has meanwhile commended President Edgar Lungu for appointing a new Minister of Health and was hopeful that the minister will restore sanity and confidence in the sector.

Mr. Kaima stated that his organization was ready to support efforts aimed at developing the country.