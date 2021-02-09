9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Allow us to export maize – Grain Traders Association of Zambia

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Headlines Allow us to export maize – Grain Traders Association of Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Grain Traders Association of Zambia has written to the government to allow its members to start exporting maize grain.

Executive Director, Chabuleni Simwinga reiterated in an interview that the association has the capacity to export 68 thousand metric tonnes of maize.

Mr. Simwinga said the quantity that his association is asking the government to allow them to export has no bearing on the stocks that national food reserves have which he added are more than enough.

Mr. Simwinga said because of the low price for the commodity on the local market, most of the association members are still holding stocks in their houses.

He said he is concerned the maize may go bad and the general membership will end up making losses adding that some of them may even fail to participate in the forthcoming crop marketing season due to lack of income.

Mr. Simwinga said that the total stocking capacity between millers, traders, and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is over 2.1 million tonnes, which cannot accommodate what his members are holding in their homes.

He notes that the association has continued to ask the government to allow them to export their stock either in finished form as mealie meal or maize grains.

Meanwhile, Kabinda Chinyemba a farmer on Ndola Mufulira said farmers should be allowed to export their maize the price of the commodity on the local market is too low compared to production costs they incurred.

Mr. Chinyemba said the government should not always think that every farmer is a beneficiary of the Farmer Input Support Programme and set low floor prices but that many of them access inputs at higher prices.

Efforts to get both Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo and Permanent Secretary, Songowayo Zyambo failed as their mobile phones went unanswered by press time.

Previous articleMighty Mufulira Wanderers Appoint New Club President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Allow us to export maize – Grain Traders Association of Zambia

The Grain Traders Association of Zambia has written to the government to allow its members to start exporting maize...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government biggest concern now is the widespread community spread of COVID-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The government has said that its biggest concern on COVID-19 currently is the widespread community spread, which is being exacerbated by the poor...
Read more

Zambians Fearing To Go To Clinics Because Of Expired Drugs-CLRI

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says the expiring of drugs at a time when various clinics across the country has been lacking essential...
Read more

Health Minister Orders the Immediate Destruction of Expired Drugs

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Health Minister, Jonas Chanda has directed Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to destroy all expired drugs as there is a danger that...
Read more

President Lungu to address parliament with restricted invitation

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, 12, February 2021, will be restricted to only a number of officials and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.