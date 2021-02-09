The Grain Traders Association of Zambia has written to the government to allow its members to start exporting maize grain.

Executive Director, Chabuleni Simwinga reiterated in an interview that the association has the capacity to export 68 thousand metric tonnes of maize.

Mr. Simwinga said the quantity that his association is asking the government to allow them to export has no bearing on the stocks that national food reserves have which he added are more than enough.

Mr. Simwinga said because of the low price for the commodity on the local market, most of the association members are still holding stocks in their houses.

He said he is concerned the maize may go bad and the general membership will end up making losses adding that some of them may even fail to participate in the forthcoming crop marketing season due to lack of income.

Mr. Simwinga said that the total stocking capacity between millers, traders, and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is over 2.1 million tonnes, which cannot accommodate what his members are holding in their homes.

He notes that the association has continued to ask the government to allow them to export their stock either in finished form as mealie meal or maize grains.

Meanwhile, Kabinda Chinyemba a farmer on Ndola Mufulira said farmers should be allowed to export their maize the price of the commodity on the local market is too low compared to production costs they incurred.

Mr. Chinyemba said the government should not always think that every farmer is a beneficiary of the Farmer Input Support Programme and set low floor prices but that many of them access inputs at higher prices.

Efforts to get both Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo and Permanent Secretary, Songowayo Zyambo failed as their mobile phones went unanswered by press time.