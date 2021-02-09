Green Eagles and Power Dynamos meet at Independence Stadium in Choma on Wednesday in a mid-table clash that will pit two sides hoping to snap out of a brief dry spell and most importantly stay in the hunt for ABSA Cup qualification.

Eagles are tenth while Power are ninth and both tied on 19 points from 13 and 15 games played respectively heading into this rescheduled Week 8 fixture.

Power are winless in their last two games while Eagles in three and both come into the match after away losses over the weekend.

Eagles lost 1-0 in Ndola to Forest Rangers to suffer their second successive defeat to pick up 1 point in their last three games.

Power were beaten 2-1 at Lusaka Dynamos that saw them pick a point from two games.

It is a critical match for both sides who are six points off the presumptive ABSA Cup threshold of 25 points where five teams sit with two rounds of matches left before the top six cut off point for the tournament is decided.

The pressure is especially on Power who last qualified for the ABSA Cup in the 2018 season.

Eagles are hoping to qualify for a fourth successive ABSA Cup.