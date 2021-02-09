9.5 C
Macky 2 discusses mental health

By staff
staff

 

“Mental illness is just like diabetes, or any other physical condition.. A lot of people don’t look at it that way. Instead they still see mental health struggles as a personal issue and a lack of personal fortitude. Because of that the stigma still exists surrounding mental illness (not to mention, the pressure on men to always be strong), a lot of men struggle with admitting they may need help. We have to do a better job of reducing stigma and expanding opportunities for support, men still may be experiencing shame and guilt that could lead to them being less willing to ask for help. A lot of guys don’t want to admit they have this problem. They still see depression as a sign of weakness. Elo ninshi men are two to three times more likely to misuse drugs than women. Depression and suicide are ranked as 1 of leading causes of death among men, and yet they’re still far less likely to seek mental health treatment than women. LETS TALK ABOUT IT.”

Previous articleZambians Fearing To Go To Clinics Because Of Expired Drugs-CLRI

