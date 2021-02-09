Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have named George Katongo as new club president.

Katongo, who was until his appointment Wanderers National Supporters Chairman, has taken over the role from Evans Chilekwa who left the club late last year.

Principal sponsors of the FAZ National Division 1 side – Mopani Copper Mines effected the changes on Monday evening.

“It is indeed an honour for the club to think of entrusting the team into my hands. I have been around Mufulira Wanderers from childhood so I do understand what it means to be a Mufulira Wanderers follower,” Katongo said.

“This is a big task ahead of us, many people are expecting to see the results of the change but I am equal to the task,” he said.

Katongo has revealed his vision to see the legendary club win promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

“Wanderers have a lot of following so it’s not about me as President but we need to work together. You know our first target should be to bring the team back into the Super Division. We belong in the Super Division,” he said.

Wanderers, who suffered demotion from the top league last season, are seventh on the National Division 1 table with 24 points from 16 matches played.