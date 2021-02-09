9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Zambia U17 Shift Gear in Camp Ahead of 2021 AFCON U17

Junior Chipolopolo has two training games over the next 24 hours in Lusaka as they intensify preparations for next month’s 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco.

Zambia, who are in the second week of pre-tournament camp in Lusaka, are heading for only their second AFCON U17 after making their debut in 2015.

“We have a friendly against City of Lusaka on Wednesday at Woodlands Stadium and we will play probably another one on Thursday against a team from Kabwe so that we are able to assess each and every player from these friendlies,” Zambia U17 assistant coach Chisi Mbewe said.

The team has been trimmed from 41 to 30 in week two with twenty players currently in camp, members of the team that finished runners-up at the 2020 COSAFA U17 Cup where they lost 5-4 to South Africa following a 1-1 draw.

“They (ten new players) have brought in massive competition they are fighting to have a place in the team which is good and even for the team that played the COSAFA U17,” Mbewe said.

The 2021 AFCON U17 draws have yet to be made for the tournament that has been increased from eight to twelve with four more teams yet to qualify for the championship Morocco will host from March 13-31.

Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and hosts Morocco await the Central Africa and West Africa Zone A qualifiers to be decided.

