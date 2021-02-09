16 people have died from the Covid 19 pandemic in the last 24 hours across the country bringing the covid – 19 death toll to 869 since the outbreak was reported in Zambia in March last year.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda explained that the 16 deaths were reported from Lusaka with 6 deaths, Copperbelt Province recorded 5, Northern Province 2, Eastern, Northwestern and Southern provinces each reporting 1 death.

Dr Chanda said of the 869 reported deaths, 409 deaths have been classified as covid deaths while 431 deaths are covid associated and 31 still remain unclassified.

The Minister of Health said 940 new cases of the pandemic were detected across the country bringing the cumulative confirmed covid 19 cases in the country to 63, 573 since the outbreak was detected in Zambia in March last year.

Dr Chanda said Lusaka recorded 411, Copperbelt 198 cases, Luapula 102, while Central province recorded 97, Muchinga Province 40, Southern Province 39, North western Province 27, Northern Province 16, Eastern Province 10 and Western Province zero cases .

The Minister of Heath disclosed that 1,494 patients from both home management and Covid 19 isolation facilities had been discharged in the last days bringing the cumulative recoveries to 56,329 while active cases stood at 6,375.

Of the 6,375, 5976 patients are under community management while 399 are admitted to Covid 19 Isolation facilities while 287 are on oxygen support with 53 in critical condition.

Dr Chanda said government is pleased that members of the community are requesting to be admitted early when they observe their symptoms worsening and urged the public to emulate the trend.

“Seeking medical attention early greatly improves patient outcomes and case management efforts” said Dr Chanda.

The minister of health urged the general public to continue observing prescribed public health measures and guidelines among them masking up, sanitizing and avoiding crowded places to avoid catching and spreading the virus