9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambia’s Covid-19 death accumulates to 869

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Health Zambia's Covid-19 death accumulates to 869
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

16 people have died from the Covid 19 pandemic in the last 24 hours across the country bringing the covid – 19 death toll to 869 since the outbreak was reported in Zambia in March last year.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda explained that the 16 deaths were reported from Lusaka with 6 deaths, Copperbelt Province recorded 5, Northern Province 2, Eastern, Northwestern and Southern provinces each reporting 1 death.

Dr Chanda said of the 869 reported deaths, 409 deaths have been classified as covid deaths while 431 deaths are covid associated and 31 still remain unclassified.

The Minister of Health said 940 new cases of the pandemic were detected across the country bringing the cumulative confirmed covid 19 cases in the country to 63, 573 since the outbreak was detected in Zambia in March last year.

Dr Chanda said Lusaka recorded 411, Copperbelt 198 cases, Luapula 102, while Central province recorded 97, Muchinga Province 40, Southern Province 39, North western Province 27, Northern Province 16, Eastern Province 10 and Western Province zero cases .

The Minister of Heath disclosed that 1,494 patients from both home management and Covid 19 isolation facilities had been discharged in the last days bringing the cumulative recoveries to 56,329 while active cases stood at 6,375.

Of the 6,375, 5976 patients are under community management while 399 are admitted to Covid 19 Isolation facilities while 287 are on oxygen support with 53 in critical condition.

Dr Chanda said government is pleased that members of the community are requesting to be admitted early when they observe their symptoms worsening and urged the public to emulate the trend.

“Seeking medical attention early greatly improves patient outcomes and case management efforts” said Dr Chanda.

The minister of health urged the general public to continue observing prescribed public health measures and guidelines among them masking up, sanitizing and avoiding crowded places to avoid catching and spreading the virus

Previous articlePresident Lungu congratulates Ambassador Muchanga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Zambia’s Covid-19 death accumulates to 869

16 people have died from the Covid 19 pandemic in the last 24 hours across the country bringing the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Various Expired Medical Drugs Found at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency

Health Chief Editor - 13
By Victoria Kayeye Various medical supplies and products at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) have expired due to over procurement while others are...
Read more

South Africa puts AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold over variant data

Health editor - 6
South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate...
Read more

1,206 new positive cases recorded with 266 Covid-19 patients on oxygen, 56 critically ill

Health Chief Editor - 10
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,206 new positive cases of Covid-19 out of 10,063 tests conducted. This brings the cumulative number...
Read more

Pharmacists applaud Health Minister on changes at Medical Stores

Health Chief Editor - 10
The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia says it strongly supports and welcomes Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda’s efforts to reform the health sector. Society President Kennedy...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.