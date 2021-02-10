Some cultural beliefs and norms have been identified as some of the major contributing factors to the escalating figures of child marriages and teenage pregnancies in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt province.

Kafulafuta constituency Member of Parliament, Joseph Kabamba has revealed to ZANIS in Ndola in an interview that besides long distances to schools that discourage many parents to send their children, some cultural norms and practices have contributed to the scourge.

In September 2020, the area was reported as one of those that recorded a spike in early marriages and teenage pregnancies during the COVID 19 lockdown when schools closed for over a term.

Mr. Kabamba said some beliefs that “girls are not for school but marriage” are still having an adverse impact on many families and as such parents still think sending their girl child to school is a sheer waste of time.

The Kafulafuta law maker said his office working with other stakeholders, have, however, continued sensitising communities and parents in particular, on the dangers of marrying off their children.

ZANIS reports Mr. Kabamba has emphasised the need for behavioural change among parents if the scourge is to be defeated in his constituency.

“So the sensitisation has continued and this is something to do with cultural issues and behavioural change and at the end of it you need to appreciate that it’s something that cannot be done overnight but something we need to engage people on until change is attained,” he said.

The law maker said in as much as some people may argue that there is nothing wrong with marriage but it’s something that should be considered at an appropriate age.

Mr. Kabamba added that unless parents and guardians realise the complications that come with early marriages and teenage pregnancies they will not stop subjecting their girl child to early marriages, hence the need to enhance sensitisation campaigns.

And Senior Chief Chiwala said to completely stop the scourge the chiefdom is in a process of abolishing some of the cultural norms that propel many girls to practice unlawful sex.

Senior Chief Chiwala said cultural norms such as initiation ceremonies are still being practiced in some areas and that should be abolished immediately.

Senior Chief Chiwala said despite having a slight reduction in the cases, the chiefdom is working day and night to ensure that the situation is addressed.

He said working with various stakeholders among them women groups, some beliefs are slowly fading away through various sensitisation programmes.

“We have continued with our robust campaign to ensuring that our girls are sensitised on the dangers involved in early marriages and teenage pregnancies. And we are also distancing ourselves from some social norms which expose our girls to sexual matters,” Senior Chief Chiwala said.

Senior Chief Chiwala who is alzo the Chairperson for the Lamba -Lima Royal Council of Chiefs said a lot of illegal marriages are being dissolved and girls being taken back to school.